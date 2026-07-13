Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo

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260718-N-CF812 WASHINGTON (July 18,2026) The United States Navy Band Commodores perform at the USA250 Washington Tattoo, held in Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University. Sergeant Major (ret.) Crystal Rheams sings America the Beautiful to begin the program with Commodores instrumentalists providing backing. (U.S.Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)