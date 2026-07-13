260718-N-CF812 WASHINGTON (July 18,2026) The United States Navy Band Commodores perform at the USA250 Washington Tattoo, held in Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University. Musician 1st Class Franklin Silva takes a gnarly saxophone solo. (U.S.Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9819309
|VIRIN:
|260718-N-CF812-1057
|Resolution:
|4458x2966
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Commodores at USA250 Washington Tattoo [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.