A Texas Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter departs the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility in San Antonio, July 16, 2026. The aircraft deployed to the Kerrville and Castroville areas to support search and rescue operations, aerial reconnaissance, river assessments and requests for assistance at residences following severe weather. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Michael A. Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9819182
|VIRIN:
|230716-A-YE045-5436
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|377.56 KB
|Location:
|MARTINDALE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard Black Hawk Departs for Severe Weather Response [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Michael Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.