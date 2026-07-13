Texas National Guard Aircrew Conducts Equipment Check

Texas Army National Guard aircrew members conduct a safety equipment check beside a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility in San Antonio, July 16, 2026. The aircrew supported severe weather response operations in the Kerrville and Castroville areas, including search and rescue operations, aerial reconnaissance, river assessments and requests for assistance at residences. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Michael A. Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9819180
|VIRIN:
|230716-A-YE045-8993
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|363.84 KB
|Location:
|MARTINDALE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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