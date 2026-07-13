Texas National Guard Aircrew Member Observes Flight Operations

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A Texas Army National Guard aircrew member observes flight operations at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility in San Antonio, July 16, 2026. The aircrew supported severe weather response operations in the Kerrville and Castroville areas, including search and rescue operations, aerial reconnaissance, river assessments and requests for assistance at residences. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Michael A. Ortiz)