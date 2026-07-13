A Texas Army National Guard aircrew member observes flight operations at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility in San Antonio, July 16, 2026. The aircrew supported severe weather response operations in the Kerrville and Castroville areas, including search and rescue operations, aerial reconnaissance, river assessments and requests for assistance at residences. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Michael A. Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9819181
|VIRIN:
|230716-A-YE045-3821
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|307.38 KB
|Location:
|MARTINDALE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas National Guard Aircrew Member Observes Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Michael Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.