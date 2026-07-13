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    Texas National Guard Aircrew Member Observes Flight Operations [Image 2 of 6]

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    Texas National Guard Aircrew Member Observes Flight Operations

    MARTINDALE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Capt. Michael Ortiz 

    Texas Military Department

    A Texas Army National Guard aircrew member observes flight operations at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility in San Antonio, July 16, 2026. The aircrew supported severe weather response operations in the Kerrville and Castroville areas, including search and rescue operations, aerial reconnaissance, river assessments and requests for assistance at residences. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Michael A. Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9819181
    VIRIN: 230716-A-YE045-3821
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 307.38 KB
    Location: MARTINDALE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Texas National Guard Aircrew Member Observes Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Michael Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    army aviation
    aircrew
    Texas Army National Gaurd
    search and rescue

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