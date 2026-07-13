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    Texas National Guard Black Hawks Support Severe Weather Response [Image 1 of 6]

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    Texas National Guard Black Hawks Support Severe Weather Response

    MARTINDALE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Capt. Michael Ortiz 

    Texas Military Department

    A Texas Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter moves across the flight line past another UH-60 Black Hawk at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility in San Antonio, July 16, 2026. The aircraft deployed to the Kerrville and Castroville areas to support search and rescue operations, aerial reconnaissance, river assessments and requests for assistance at residences following severe weather. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Michael A. Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9819176
    VIRIN: 230716-A-YE045-1849
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 428.27 KB
    Location: MARTINDALE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Texas National Guard Black Hawks Support Severe Weather Response [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Michael Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNGB
    Texas Army National Guard
    flood response
    149th Aviation Regiment
    Texas Military Department

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