Texas National Guard Conducts Black Hawk Preflight Checks

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A Texas Army National Guard Soldier conducts preflight checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility in San Antonio, July 16, 2026. The aircraft deployed to the Kerrville and Castroville areas to support search and rescue operations, aerial reconnaissance, river assessments and requests for assistance at residences following severe weather. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Michael A. Ortiz)