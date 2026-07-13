Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Saxion, Battalion Commander, of the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, bows in respect, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo, and senior leaders of the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, during the Battle of Grunwald Ceremony, July 18, 2026 on the Battlefield of Grunwald, Poland. Poland commemorated the 616th anniversary of the Battle of Grunwald of 1410, one of the greatest victories in medieval Europe. U.S. forces, together with NATO allies, take part in Polish historical commemorations to strengthen partnerships, honor Poland’s traditions, and demonstrate their commitment in the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)