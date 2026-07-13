Reenactors perform the Battle of Grunwald on July 18, 2026 at the Battlefield of Grunwald, Poland. Poland commemorated the 616th anniversary of the Battle of Grunwald of 1410, one of the greatest victories in medieval Europe. The Battle of Grunwald, fought on July 15, 1410, ended in a decisive victory for combined Polish-Lithuanian forces over the Teutonic Order. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9819163
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-KC361-1469
|Resolution:
|6720x2853
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. and NATO leaders join Poland for 616th Anniversary Grunwald Commemoration and Reenactment
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