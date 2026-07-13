(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary

    POLAND

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo, Command Sergeant Major of the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, watches the reenactment of the Battle of Grunwald on July 18, 2026 at the Battlefield of Grunwald, Poland. Poland commemorated the 616th anniversary of the Battle of Grunwald of 1410, one of the greatest victories in medieval Europe. U.S. forces, together with NATO allies, take part in Polish historical commemorations to strengthen partnerships, honor Poland’s traditions, and demonstrate their commitment in the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9819160
    VIRIN: 260718-A-KC361-1358
    Resolution: 5322x3548
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PL
    Hometown: FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary
    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary
    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary
    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary
    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary
    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary
    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary
    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary
    Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. and NATO leaders join Poland for 616th Anniversary Grunwald Commemoration and Reenactment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    1AD
    366thMPAD26
    NATO FLF Battle Group-Poland
    Battle of Grunwald

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery