Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo, Command Sergeant Major of the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment speaks with the British Army first sergeant of the Finder Troop, B Squadron of the Light Dragoons, both assigned to the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland at the Battle of Grunwald Ceremony, July 18, 2026 on the Battlefield of Grunwald, Poland. Poland commemorated the 616th anniversary of the Battle of Grunwald of 1410, one of the greatest victories in medieval Europe. U.S. forces, together with NATO allies, take part in Polish historical commemorations to strengthen partnerships, honor Poland’s traditions, and demonstrate their commitment in the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)