Allies at Grunwald: NATO partners commemorate the 616th anniversary

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Polish Land Forces, senior leader, with the 16th Mechanized Division, salutes troops as they pass during the Battle of Grunwald Ceremony, July 18, 2026 on the Battlefield of Grunwald, Poland. Poland commemorated the 616th anniversary of the Battle of Grunwald of 1410, one of the greatest victories in medieval Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)