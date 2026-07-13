647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Baxter, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering assistant, briefs CE Airmen on the different types of craters and best practices for repairing them during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, or BEEF, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2026. The training prepared civil engineer Airmen to assess damage, manage repair teams and support the rapid restoration of flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)