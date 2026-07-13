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    647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF [Image 5 of 5]

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    647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Baxter, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering assistant, briefs CE Airmen on the different types of craters and best practices for repairing them during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, or BEEF, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2026. The training prepared civil engineer Airmen to assess damage, manage repair teams and support the rapid restoration of flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9817965
    VIRIN: 260716-F-HW521-1440
    Resolution: 6292x4195
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF
    647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF
    647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF
    647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF
    647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF

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