647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Baxter, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering assistant, briefs CE Airmen on the different types of craters and best practices for repairing them during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, or BEEF, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2026. Prime BEEF training reinforces the skills Airmen need to respond quickly and restore critical infrastructure in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)