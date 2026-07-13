647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah Armstrong, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment craftsman, walks his group through assembly line repairs on flightlines during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, or Prime BEEF, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2026. Prime BEEF training reinforces the skills Airmen need to respond quickly and restore critical infrastructure in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)