U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Oldenhoff, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction craftsman, briefs a group during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, or Prime BEEF, on debris removal procedures for the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2026. The training prepared civil engineer Airmen to assess damage, manage repair teams and support the rapid restoration of flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9817953
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-HW521-1113
|Resolution:
|6892x4595
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.