647 Civil Engineering plans and practices during Prime BEEF

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The 647th Civil Engineer Squadron practice assembly line repairs on flightlines during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, or Prime BEEF, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 16, 2026. The training prepared civil engineer Airmen to assess damage, manage repair teams and support the rapid restoration of flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)