555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Kitaif, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, speaks during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. Under his steadfast leadership, the squadron flawlessly executed 2,099 combat stories throughout his tenure and 11,300 combat hours during his second year of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)