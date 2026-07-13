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    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

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    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Kitaif, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, speaks during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. Under his steadfast leadership, the squadron flawlessly executed 2,099 combat stories throughout his tenure and 11,300 combat hours during his second year of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 07:06
    Photo ID: 9815957
    VIRIN: 201231-F-QS798-8459
    Resolution: 4620x6930
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    triple nickel, 555, change of command, coc, guidon, 31FW,

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