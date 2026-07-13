555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Eric Kitaif, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. The MSM is a military award presented to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)