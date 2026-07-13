(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Eric Kitaif, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. The MSM is a military award presented to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 07:06
    Photo ID: 9815947
    VIRIN: 201231-F-QS798-8328
    Resolution: 5335x3557
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    triple nickel, 555, change of command, coc, guidon, 31FW,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery