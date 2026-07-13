555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Eric Kitaif, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. The MSM is a military award presented to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 07:06
|Photo ID:
|9815947
|VIRIN:
|201231-F-QS798-8328
|Resolution:
|5335x3557
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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