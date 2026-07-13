555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Eric Kitaif, 555th Fighter Squadron outgoing commander, during the 555th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a traditional ceremony that transfers total responsibility, authority and accountability for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)