U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Zane Taylor, 555th FS incoming commander, salutes each other during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a traditional ceremony that transfers total responsibility, authority and accountability for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 07:06
|Photo ID:
|9815945
|VIRIN:
|201231-F-QS798-3781
|Resolution:
|4888x3259
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.