555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Zane Taylor, 555th FS incoming commander, salutes each other during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a traditional ceremony that transfers total responsibility, authority and accountability for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)