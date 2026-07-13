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    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

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    555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Zane Taylor, 555th Fighter Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. The 555th FS, also known as the “Triple Nickel,” provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commands as well as the National Command Authority to meet national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 07:06
    Photo ID: 9815953
    VIRIN: 201231-F-QS798-3539
    Resolution: 4918x3279
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    triple nickel, 555, change of command, coc, guidon, 31FW,

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