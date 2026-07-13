555 Fighter Squadron Change of Command

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Zane Taylor, 555th Fighter Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 16, 2026. The 555th FS, also known as the “Triple Nickel,” provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commands as well as the National Command Authority to meet national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 07:06
|Photo ID:
|9815953
|VIRIN:
|201231-F-QS798-3539
|Resolution:
|4918x3279
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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