USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships

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Members of the Böblingen Criminal Police (Kriminalpolizei Böblingen) and members of the Directorate of Emergency Services pose for a group photo during a tour of the military installation on July 16, 2026, at Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany. Local German police officers visited the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services to strengthen partnerships on the military post. The visit included a mission briefing on the differences between local operations and the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Patch Barracks, followed by hands-on demonstrations of military vehicles, first responder patrol cars, tactical weapons, and unmanned aerial systems.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra