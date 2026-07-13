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    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships [Image 4 of 8]

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    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Morrison, military police operations sergeant with the Directorate of Emergency Services, shows tactical weapons and unmanned aerial systems to members of the Böblingen Criminal Police (Kriminalpolizei Böblingen) during a visit on July 16, 2026, at Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany. Local German police officers visited the military post to strengthen ties with their American counterparts. The visit began with a mission briefing detailing how operations differ for the Army Criminal Investigation Division located on Patch Barracks before moving outdoors for hands-on demonstrations of first responder vehicles and tactical equipment.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 05:10
    Photo ID: 9815858
    VIRIN: 200622-O-DV808-5853
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships [Image 8 of 8], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships

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