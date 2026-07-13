USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships

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Staff Sgt. Andrew Morrison, military police operations sergeant with the Directorate of Emergency Services, shows tactical weapons and unmanned aerial systems to members of the Böblingen Criminal Police (Kriminalpolizei Böblingen) during a visit on July 16, 2026, at Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany. Local German police officers visited the military post to strengthen ties with their American counterparts. The visit began with a mission briefing detailing how operations differ for the Army Criminal Investigation Division located on Patch Barracks before moving outdoors for hands-on demonstrations of first responder vehicles and tactical equipment.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra