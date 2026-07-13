USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships

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Members of the Böblingen Criminal Police (Kriminalpolizei Böblingen) attend a briefing hosted by the Directorate of Emergency Services during a visit on July 16, 2026, at Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany. Local German police officers visited the military post to strengthen ties with their American counterparts. The visit included a mission brief detailing how operations differ for the Army Criminal Investigation Division located on Patch Barracks, followed by a display of emergency vehicles, tactical weapons, and unmanned aerial systems.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra