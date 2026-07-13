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    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships [Image 3 of 8]

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    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Members of the Böblingen Criminal Police (Kriminalpolizei Böblingen) and members of the Directorate of Emergency Services pose for a group photo during a tour of the military installation on July 16, 2026, at Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany. Local German police officers visited the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services to strengthen partnerships on the military post. The visit included a mission briefing on the differences between local operations and the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Patch Barracks, followed by hands-on demonstrations of military vehicles, first responder patrol cars, tactical weapons, and unmanned aerial systems.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 05:10
    Photo ID: 9815866
    VIRIN: 200622-O-DV808-5077
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.52 MB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships [Image 8 of 8], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships
    USAG Stuttgart hosts Böblingen Criminal Police to strengthen local law enforcement partnerships

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