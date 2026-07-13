EOD Training during Sea Breeze 26

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PORTLAND PORT, England (July 16, 2026) Members of the Ukrainian Navy prepare detonation cord during an explosive ordnance disposal training in Portland Port, England, July 16, 2026, during Sea Breeze 2026-2. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)