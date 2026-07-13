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    Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26 [Image 8 of 10]

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    Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy    

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    PORTLAND PORT, England (July 15, 2026) Members of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force and Georgian Coast Guard conduct dive training off the coast of Portland, England, July 15, 2026, during Sea Breeze 26-2. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 05:05
    Photo ID: 9815859
    VIRIN: 260715-N-DK722-1020
    Resolution: 4790x3421
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26
    Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26
    Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26
    Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26
    Dive Ops during Sea Breeze 26
    Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26
    Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26
    Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26
    EOD Training during Sea Breeze 26
    EOD Training during Sea Breeze 26

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