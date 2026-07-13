Dive Operations during Sea Breeze 26

PORTLAND PORT, England (July 15, 2026) A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Group (EODMU) 8 conducts dive training off the coast of Portland, England, July 15, 2026, during Sea Breeze 26-2. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 05:05
|Photo ID:
|9815852
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-DK722-1015
|Resolution:
|4546x3247
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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