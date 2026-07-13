374 FSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Claudia Santos, 374th Force Support Squadron incoming commander, renders first salute during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 03:06
|Photo ID:
|9815734
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-AF991-1065
|Resolution:
|5580x3720
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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