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    374 FSS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 9]

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    374 FSS welcomes new commander

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Kazimir Kostrubala, 374th Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Yasmin Bolling, 374th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Claudia Santos, 374 FSS incoming commander, stand at attention during the 374 FSS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 03:06
    Photo ID: 9815724
    VIRIN: 260717-F-AF991-1052
    Resolution: 5436x3624
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 FSS welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 FSS welcomes new commander
    374 FSS welcomes new commander
    374 FSS welcomes new commander
    374 FSS welcomes new commander
    374 FSS welcomes new commander
    374 FSS welcomes new commander
    374 FSS welcomes new commander
    374 FSS welcomes new commander
    374 FSS welcomes new commander

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    374th Airlift Wing, 374 AW, 374 FSS, 374th Force Support Squadron, PACAF

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