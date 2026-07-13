374 FSS welcomes new commander

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Kazimir Kostrubala, 374th Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Yasmin Bolling, 374th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Claudia Santos, 374 FSS incoming commander, stand at attention during the 374 FSS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)