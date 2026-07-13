374 FSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Claudia Santos, 374th Force Support Squadron incoming commander, assumes command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 03:06
|Photo ID:
|9815729
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-AF991-1060
|Resolution:
|5209x3473
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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