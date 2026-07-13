374 FSS welcomes new commander

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From right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Yasmin Bolling, 374th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Kazimir Kostrubala, 374th Mission Support Group commander, during the 374 FSS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)