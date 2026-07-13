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    Military Working Dog Jungle Training [Image 27 of 27]

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    Military Working Dog Jungle Training

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army military working dog handlers, assigned to the 520th MWD detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and instructors, assigned to the Lightning Academy, pose for a group photo after completing a condensed jungle operations training course at the LA in Wahiawa, Hawaii, June 26, 2026. The training allowed the MWD handlers and their dogs to familiarize themselves with dense jungle terrain and the challenges imposed by the environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 20:05
    Photo ID: 9815281
    VIRIN: 260626-A-LG865-1129
    Resolution: 6368x4247
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Military Working Dog Jungle Training [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
    Military Working Dog Jungle Training
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    8th MP Bde.
    31K
    military working dog (MWD)
    Jungle Training Operations Course
    Lightning Academy East Range
    8th TSC

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