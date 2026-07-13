Military Working Dog Jungle Training

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U.S. Army Pfc. Issac Corona, a military working dog handler, and MWD Tomi, both assigned to the 520th MWD detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, cross a one-rope bridge during a condensed jungle operations training course at the Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The training allowed the MWD handlers and their dogs to familiarize themselves with dense jungle terrain and the challenges imposed by the environment.