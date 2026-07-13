Military Working Dog Jungle Training

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U.S. Army military working dog handlers, assigned to the 520th MWD detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, push MWD Donna on a raft made of rucksacks during a condensed jungle operations training course at the Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The training allowed the MWD handlers and their dogs to familiarize themselves with dense jungle terrain and the challenges imposed by the environment.