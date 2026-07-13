U.S. Army Sgt. Zayne Garner, a military working dog handler assigned to the 520th MWD detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, examines a broken branch as part of a tracking class during a condensed jungle operations training course at the Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, Hawaii, June 26, 2026. The training allowed the MWD handlers and their dogs to familiarize themselves with dense jungle terrain and the challenges imposed by the environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9815277
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-LG865-1086
|Resolution:
|7773x5185
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Jungle Training [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.