Military Working Dog Jungle Training

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U.S. Army Cpl. Bryant Olarte, a military working dog handler, and MWD Iilona, both assigned to the 520th MWD detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, swim across a stream after crossing a one-rope bridge during a condensed jungle operations training course at the Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The training allowed the MWD handlers and their dogs to familiarize themselves with dense jungle terrain and the challenges imposed by the environment.