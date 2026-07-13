Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Quant, a crew chief with the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, removes wheel chocks away from an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a hot-pit refuel surge for Exercise Rogue Wave at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. The exercise had Airmen specialized on other aircraft types integrate as one team to generate aircraft and execute eight concurrent hot-pit refuels, demonstrating the Air Force's ability to rapidly combine diverse maintenance expertise during high-tempo fifth-generation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang)