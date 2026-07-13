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    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge [Image 2 of 6]

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    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elvis Chukwu, a crew chief with the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals an F-35A Lightning II aircraft in preparation for a hot-pit refuel surge during Exercise Rogue Wave at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. The exercise had Airmen specialized on other aircraft types integrate as one team to generate aircraft and execute eight concurrent hot-pit refuels, demonstrating the Air Force's ability to rapidly combine diverse maintenance expertise during high-tempo fifth-generation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:19
    Photo ID: 9814509
    VIRIN: 260624-F-YN766-1039
    Resolution: 5676x3776
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nyah Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge
    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge
    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge
    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge

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