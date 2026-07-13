U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elvis Chukwu and Airman 1st Class Timothy Quant, crew chiefs with the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, refuel an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a hot-pit refuel surge for Exercise Rogue Wave at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. The surge showcased cross-organizational interoperability as maintenance and logistics readiness Airmen from the 57th Wing and 99th Air Base Wing integrated to generate aircraft, execute eight concurrent hot-pit refuels and sustain high-tempo fifth-generation operations while validating combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:19
|Photo ID:
|9814510
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-YN766-1064
|Resolution:
|5490x3653
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nyah Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.