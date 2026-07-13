Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Yates, a crew chief with the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, hot-pit refuels an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Exercise Rogue Wave at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 23, 2026. The surge showcased cross-organizational interoperability as maintenance and logistics readiness Airmen from the 57th Wing and 99th Air Base Wing integrated to generate aircraft, execute eight concurrent hot-pit refuels and sustain high-tempo fifth-generation operations while validating combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang)