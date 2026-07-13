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    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge [Image 1 of 6]

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    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Yates, a crew chief with the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, hot-pit refuels an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Exercise Rogue Wave at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 23, 2026. The surge showcased cross-organizational interoperability as maintenance and logistics readiness Airmen from the 57th Wing and 99th Air Base Wing integrated to generate aircraft, execute eight concurrent hot-pit refuels and sustain high-tempo fifth-generation operations while validating combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:19
    Photo ID: 9814508
    VIRIN: 260623-F-YN766-1031
    Resolution: 4730x3147
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nyah Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge
    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge
    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge
    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge

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