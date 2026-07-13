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    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge [Image 4 of 6]

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    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elvis Chukwu and Airman 1st Class Timothy Quant, crew chiefs with to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to refuel an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a hot-pit refuel surge for Exercise Rogue Wave at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. The surge showcased cross-organizational interoperability as maintenance and logistics readiness Airmen from the 57th Wing and 99th Air Base Wing integrated to generate aircraft, execute eight concurrent hot-pit refuels and sustain high-tempo fifth-generation operations while validating combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyah Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:19
    Photo ID: 9814511
    VIRIN: 260624-F-YN766-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nyah Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge
    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge
    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge
    Exercise Rogue Wave showcases hot-pit refueling surge

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