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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5]

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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Friends and family wait for their returning service members at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. Family members enjoyed refreshments together and told stories about their loved ones before reuniting with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9813987
    VIRIN: 260708-F-DP535-1931
    Resolution: 5225x3919
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

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    Travis AFB
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