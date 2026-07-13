Friends and family wait for their returning service members at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. Family members enjoyed refreshments together and told stories about their loved ones before reuniting with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9813987
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-DP535-1931
|Resolution:
|5225x3919
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.