A loved one watches as a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. The aircraft transported personnel home, supporting the safe and efficient movement of personnel back to their home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9813960
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-DP535-1558
|Resolution:
|5040x3600
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.