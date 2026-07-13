Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

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A loved one watches as a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. The aircraft transported personnel home, supporting the safe and efficient movement of personnel back to their home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)