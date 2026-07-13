Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shevaun Reighter, left, 60th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, and Col. Brian Thomasson, 60th OG commander, watch a KC-46A Pegasus taxi on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. The aircraft returned personnel to their home station, marking the completion of a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)