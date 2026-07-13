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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 5]

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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shevaun Reighter, left, 60th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, and Col. Brian Thomasson, 60th OG commander, watch a KC-46A Pegasus taxi on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. The aircraft returned personnel to their home station, marking the completion of a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9813957
    VIRIN: 240101-F-DP535-2231
    Resolution: 5614x3743
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

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    Travis AFB
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