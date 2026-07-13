U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shevaun Reighter, left, 60th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, and Col. Brian Thomasson, 60th OG commander, watch a KC-46A Pegasus taxi on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. The aircraft returned personnel to their home station, marking the completion of a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9813957
|VIRIN:
|240101-F-DP535-2231
|Resolution:
|5614x3743
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.