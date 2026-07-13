Date Taken: 01.08.2026 Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:00 Photo ID: 9813967 VIRIN: 260708-F-DP535-1756 Resolution: 5645x4032 Size: 5.66 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.