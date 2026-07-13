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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 5]

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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Therapy dogs wait for returning service members at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. Therapy dogs are often present when U.S. Airmen return home to boost morale and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9813967
    VIRIN: 260708-F-DP535-1756
    Resolution: 5645x4032
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

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    Travis AFB
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