Therapy dogs wait for returning service members at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. Therapy dogs are often present when U.S. Airmen return home to boost morale and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9813967
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-DP535-1756
|Resolution:
|5645x4032
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.