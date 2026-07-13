Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing reunites with his loved one at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. Airmen reunited with their families and loved ones after completing their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)