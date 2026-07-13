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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 5]

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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing reunites with his loved one at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. Airmen reunited with their families and loved ones after completing their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9813963
    VIRIN: 260708-F-DP535-1667
    Resolution: 3395x2716
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB
    Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB

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    Travis AFB
    redeployers
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