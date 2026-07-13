A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing reunites with his loved one at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 8, 2026. Airmen reunited with their families and loved ones after completing their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9813963
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-DP535-1667
|Resolution:
|3395x2716
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home: Families reunite with returning Airmen at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.