Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

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Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Oregon's Adjutant General (left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Lee G. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Oregon National Guard (right), sing “The Army Song” to conclude the formal retirement ceremony for Smith on July 11, 2026, at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon. After a 33-year military career and the last three as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Oregon National Guard, Smith retired from military service. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)